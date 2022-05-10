Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after buying an additional 809,522 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,073,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 657,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 247,960 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,795. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.