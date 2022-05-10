Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AAR by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

