Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. 12,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,204. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

