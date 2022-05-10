Analysts Set VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $22.23

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
VNET stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,219. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $837.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
