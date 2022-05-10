Analysts Set VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $22.23

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,219. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $837.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

