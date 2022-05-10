Analysts Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price at $15.00

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 179,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,953. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.