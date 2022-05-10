Analysts Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT at $6.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 294,967 shares in the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,455. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $467.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.