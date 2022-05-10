Analysts Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) PT at $2.08

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 18,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $176.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.36. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

