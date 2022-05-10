Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $96.67

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

LOGI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 16,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

