Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price at $60.25

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 9.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 450.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
