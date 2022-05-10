Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$50.80

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

Several brokerages have commented on EIF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,272. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.44.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

