Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target at $4.76

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 273,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.