Analysts Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Target Price at $10.79

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

CRXT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

