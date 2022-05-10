Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $43.40

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

ADNT stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 1,111,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

