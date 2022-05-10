Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to post sales of $446.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $344.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,421. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

