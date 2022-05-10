Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $661.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $661.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.10 million to $675.14 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $602.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.69.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.99. 165,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,288. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $325.53 and a 1 year high of $1,144.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $15,646,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.