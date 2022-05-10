Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.33. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.07. 12,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.48.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.