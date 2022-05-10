Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loop Industries.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
LOOP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. 60,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,432. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.
