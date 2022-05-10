Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOPGet Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

LOOP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. 60,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,432. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

