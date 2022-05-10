Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. LendingClub posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,449 shares of company stock worth $454,188 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 3,349,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

