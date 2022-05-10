Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 1,308,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,085. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

