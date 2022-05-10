Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $654.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $658.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. 26,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

