Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) will announce $24.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.26 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $22.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $98.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $100.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $119.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHCT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 119,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,969. The company has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

