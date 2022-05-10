Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

