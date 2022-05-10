Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $3.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $3.69. Target reported earnings of $3.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $14.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $14.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.38. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Target by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 311,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $71,157,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

