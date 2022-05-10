Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,144,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.