Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

REG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,295. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.