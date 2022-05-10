Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will post $16.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $17.93 million. OptiNose reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $96.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $159.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OPTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 223,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,311. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

