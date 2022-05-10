Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 113.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $690.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

