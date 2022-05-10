Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Globant reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $176.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.74. Globant has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,276,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

