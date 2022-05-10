Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.94. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of EXP opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $118.67 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

