Analysts Anticipate Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aura Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AURA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

