Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. AMC Networks reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

