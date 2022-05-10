Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded down 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. 211,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,303,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

