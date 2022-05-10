ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.90

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

