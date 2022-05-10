Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.06 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

