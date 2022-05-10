Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003563 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $97.40 million and $4.11 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 86,200,903 coins and its circulating supply is 85,748,898 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

