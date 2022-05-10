Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 339.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

AMPH traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $31.76. 630,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,195 shares of company stock worth $1,108,582 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

