Amia Capital LLP Reduces Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Amia Capital LLP cut its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,108 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 0.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,624,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,261,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,176. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

