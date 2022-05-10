AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $72,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,641,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.94 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

