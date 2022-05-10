Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,106 shares of company stock valued at $30,703,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

AMP stock opened at $259.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

