Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,817,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,106 shares of company stock worth $30,703,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.64. The stock had a trading volume of 777,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,426. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.