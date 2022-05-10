Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.82

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 12342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.58, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,703,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

