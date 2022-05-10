Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.58, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Analyst Recommendations for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

