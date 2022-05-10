American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Well updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 3,610,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Well by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

