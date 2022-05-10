American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $143.14

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.14 and last traded at $143.29, with a volume of 13275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.