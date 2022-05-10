American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $143.14

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.14 and last traded at $143.29, with a volume of 13275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.