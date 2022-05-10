American Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,525 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $8.84 on Tuesday, reaching $526.23. 1,682,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

