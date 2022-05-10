American Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,618,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 14.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $319.06 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

