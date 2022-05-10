American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after purchasing an additional 255,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.84. 7,300,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491,411. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.