American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,015 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

