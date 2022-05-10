American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 8,000 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

